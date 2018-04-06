Laster Resigns as Austin College Softball Coach

SHERMAN, TX – David Norman, Director of Athletics at Austin College announced today that Kathleen Laster has resigned from her position as head coach of the women’s softball program. This spring marked the second season for Laster with an overall win-loss record of 10–42 and a 4-24 record in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play over both seasons.

“We wish Coach Laster all the best in her future endeavors,” Norman said. “The College will immediately initiate a search for a new women’s softball coach. We are proud of our student athletes, and we look forward to continuing a strong women’s softball program next season.”