Suspect at large in Davis shootings

DAVIS, Okla. -- The Murray County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot Thursday evening in Davis.

The incident happened on Substation Road. While there has been no official confirmation about the names, ages, or genders of the victims, an area resident told KTEN she heard gunshots around 6:30 p.m.

A witness said a teenage boy and girl were wounded. The girl was said to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment. The boy told KTEN he had been treated for a wound and released.

Official information was limited because of the ages of the individuals involved.

The sheriff's office and Davis police said they were looking for one subject in a red truck Thursday evening. We are told that truck was seized by Ardmore police, but sources at the sheriff's office tell KTEN they don't have anyone in custody.