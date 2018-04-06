Sherman announces summer concert lineup

SHERMAN, Texas -- Another star-studded lineup of musical artists will headline the Hot Summer Nights concert series in Sherman for the 2018 season.

There will be an outdoor performance every Thursday night in June and July at Kidd-Key Park.

This year's lineup includes:

June 7 - Fuel

June 14 - Mark Chesnutt

June 21 - Memphis Soul

June 28 - Havana Energy

July 12 - Koe Wetzel

July 19 - The Spazmatics

July 26 - Asia featuring John Payne

Admission to Hot Summer Nights is free.