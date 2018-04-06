Sherman announces summer concert lineup

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Area residents told KTEN that a teenage boy and girl were wounded. Officials were looking for one subject in a red truck.More >>
As a teacher walkout stretches into its fifth day, debate is underway in the Oklahoma Senate over two bills designed to generate about $40 million.More >>
Hot Summer Nights will feature artists across the musical spectrum every Thursday in June and July.More >>
"Everybody has different gifts in their life, and I feel like mine is my voice," said Trevor McBane.More >>
Ardmore natives Cheryl Key and Justin Arledge say they've been emboldened by teachers advocating for education funding.More >>
A leader of Oklahoma's largest teacher union says he doesn't think lawmakers are doing enough to prevent a teacher walkout from stretching into next week.More >>
William Wheeler, 53, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the incident that took the life of a 15-year-old girl.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it has opened three cases concerning threats to state lawmakers as teachers continue a massive protest.More >>
The legislation would provide an extra $20 million in revenue for the state's beleaguered public schools.More >>
A motorcade stretching nearly nine miles escorted 21 Medal of Honor recipients into Gainesville for a four-day celebration.More >>
