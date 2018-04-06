Sherman announces summer concert lineup - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman announces summer concert lineup

Scene from a 2017 Hot Summer Nights concert in Sherman. (KTEN) Scene from a 2017 Hot Summer Nights concert in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Another star-studded lineup of musical artists will headline the Hot Summer Nights concert series in Sherman for the 2018 season.

There will be an outdoor performance every Thursday night in June and July at Kidd-Key Park.

This year's lineup includes:

  • June 7 - Fuel
  • June 14 - Mark Chesnutt
  • June 21 - Memphis Soul
  • June 28 - Havana Energy
  • July 12 - Koe Wetzel
  • July 19 - The Spazmatics
  • July 26 - Asia featuring John Payne

Admission to Hot Summer Nights is free.

