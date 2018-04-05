White Tops Blue in OT in Spring Game

DURANT, Okla. - A Daulton Hatley to Noah Garcia touchdown pass in overtime proved to be the difference as the White team topped the Blue team 27-20 in Thursday night's Blue And White Game at Paul Laird Field.



The annual contest wrapped up Southeastern's spring drills, with the 2018 season set to open on August 30 at Paul Laird field against Southern Nazarene.



Joel Carlos drained a 42 yard field goal for the Blue team with 22 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 20-20 and send it to overtime.



In addition to the last score, the White team picked up the game's first score when CJ Shavers scored on the ground from nine yards out to open up a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.



Austin Skinner would hit Jaylen Sims early in the second quarter to tie the game and Carlos would finish the half with a 27 yard field goal to send the game to halftime with Blue leading 10-7.



Keiron Hardrick would score a five yard TD for White in the third to send it to the final frame with White up 14-10.



Blue would jump ahead 17-14 on a Rashod Polk eight yard touchdown run early in the fourth.



Josh Davis would follow by hitting field goals on back-to-back possessions, the first from 31 yards and the second from 29 yards to take a 20-17 lead with 3:58 to go in regulation to set up Carlos' game-tying field goal opportunity.



Shavers led the White team in rushing, finished with 88 yards on 14 carries and a TD, while Jayshun Anderson chipped in 23 yards, Rollin Kinsaul added 10 and Hardrick had eight and a score.



White finished with 129 yards on the ground, while putting up 213 yards passing.



Hatley, who played backup QB for both squads, was 4-for-4 with 64 yards for the White team, while adding a completion for four yards for the Blue team.



For White, Kinsaul added nine completions for a game-high 149 yards passing.



Noah Garcia led the way with four catches, including the game-winning touchdown in OT.



Braxton Kincade followed with 55 yards on two catches, while Skye Lowe added 45 on two grabs and Tyler Stovall chipped in 30 on two.



The Blue team's offense was led by Tre Harper who put up 65 yards on eight carries, while Ryan Taylor followed with 51 on 12 totes. Polk added 22 yards and a touchdown as the team rushed for 141 combined.



Skinner completed 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown through the air.



His top receiver was Jaylen Sims who hauled in five catches for 77 yards and a score, while Devon Blanton, Tre Hollins, Katrell Blakely, and Taylor each grabbed two catches.



Conner Swope led the White team's defense with 11 tackles, a sack, and a pass breakup, while Micah Rogers and Hunter Wageneck added six tackles each.



Devin Mitchell and Tajawin Smith combined on a sack, while Troy Parker and Kalim Baldwin each had an interception.



The Blue defense was led by Maalik Hall and Seu Luafatasaga who each logged nine tackles, while Luke Craddock checked in with six stops, including one for a loss.