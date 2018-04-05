Texoma goat farmer shoots for stardom on American Idol

Trevor McBane credits his home town of Savanna, Oklahoma, for supporting his entertainment career. (KTEN)

Trevor McBane is one of the top 24 contestants in the American Idol competition. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

SAVANNA, Okla. -- Texoma is home to a lot of famous names: Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, even Carrie Underwood.

Now another Texoma artist is on the road to stardom.

Trevor McBane from Savanna, Oklahoma, is an inspiration to many. If you have been following American Idol on ABC Texoma, you've seen this 22-year-old singing his heart out on national TV.

But what you haven't heard is the story behind his unique voice and the humble roots of Oklahoma's newest singing star.

McBane is a goat farmer whose life was changed forever after becoming one of the top 24 contestants on the nationally-known singing competition.

He says all the other Texoma singing stars have been an influence and inspiration.

"They have kicked the door and went running in the music industry and are huge names," McBane said. "They came from Oklahoma and they came from humble beginnings."

McBane's humble beginnings did not include formal vocal training.

"Growing up in high school and stuff ... we barely had a music department," he said. "We had no choir or anything like that."

Instead, McBane found his voice by being a part of his church choir, and through the years, an entire town stepped up to support him after losing his dad nearly four years ago.

"Honestly, the loss of my parent and the struggles of my family have almost encouraged me to follow my dreams with American Idol, and gave me the confidence and the courage to go audition for the show," he said. "If God gives you this gift, then you need to play up on it."

It's been the journey of a lifetime with his best friend and 81-year-old grandmother by his side.

"I'm the number one fan," she said. "That's the reason I tell the girls to back off!"

McBane said faith is at the root of his singing success.

"Everybody has different gifts in their life, and I feel like mine is my voice -- my singing voice and my speaking voice -- and I'm going to use it, and I'm not going to waste it."

Trevor McBane will be featured in upcoming American Idol episodes on Sunday and Monday on ABC Texoma; live programs will begin April 22.