Carter County Democrats field two legislative candidates

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Two Ardmore natives, inspired by teacher demands for education funding, announced Thursday that they will run for the Oklahoma Legislature.

"Frankly, I'm really ticked off about what's happened to our state," said Cheryl Key, who announced that she will seek the seat of state Rep. Pat Ownbey, a Republican who serves District 48.

Ownbey, who was elected in 2009, is retiring. Tammy Townley and Jason May will face off in the GOP primary election on June 26.

Democrat Justin Arledge also announced he will run against Republican Sen. Frank Simpson in the upcoming election.

"I want to make sure that I represent the constituents of my district," Arledge said.

The announcements were made at a luncheon Thursday, where state Democratic chair Anna Langthorn was the featured speaker.

"Citizens all over the state are waking up and saying 'enough,'" said Langthorn, the youngest leader the Democratic Party has ever had. "Everybody needs to be looking at their districts and their leadership, and saying, 'Is this person representing me?' And if they're not, you need to go to the Capitol next week and file to run for office, because if there was a year that we were going to make big changes, this is the year."

Candidate filing will take place April 11-13 in Oklahoma. For those not running, Langthorn says researching candidates is key.

"Make sure that you know who you are voting for. Don't just vote for the same person you have always voted for, or vote for somebody because of their political affiliation -- make sure you know how they've voted, when they've shown up to vote, what statements they've made -- because you might be surprised about the places you disagree."

Oklahoma's primary election is set for June 26; the general election will be November 6.