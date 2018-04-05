Teachers wary of new education revenue plan - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Teachers wary of new education revenue plan

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
A teacher reads to students in a circle on the floor of the State Capitol. (CNN) A teacher reads to students in a circle on the floor of the State Capitol. (CNN)
Teachers continued a massive protest in Oklahoma City on Thursday. (KFOR) Teachers continued a massive protest in Oklahoma City on Thursday. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A leader of Oklahoma's largest teacher union says he doesn't think two revenue bills pending in the Senate are enough to prevent a teacher walkout from stretching into next week.

Oklahoma Education Association Executive Director David Duvall said Thursday that union officials still are crunching numbers on the proposals to expand tribal gaming and tax certain Internet sales that would generate about $40 million annually.

Senate Floor Leader Greg Treat said the legislation will be "substantive."

The Senate is expected to take up the two revenue measures on Friday and send them to Gov. Mary Fallin for her signature.

Duvall said union members will decide when to end the walkout that has shuttered some of the state's largest school districts all week, but that he expects teachers to return to the Capitol next week.

Oklahoma City schools, the state's largest district, and Tulsa Public Schools said Thursday they will close again on Friday.  Many smaller school districts have previously said they would close on Friday; a number of smaller schools already operate on a four-day week because of budget limitations.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.