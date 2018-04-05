Teachers wary of new education revenue plan

A teacher reads to students in a circle on the floor of the State Capitol. (CNN)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A leader of Oklahoma's largest teacher union says he doesn't think two revenue bills pending in the Senate are enough to prevent a teacher walkout from stretching into next week.

Oklahoma Education Association Executive Director David Duvall said Thursday that union officials still are crunching numbers on the proposals to expand tribal gaming and tax certain Internet sales that would generate about $40 million annually.

Senate Floor Leader Greg Treat said the legislation will be "substantive."

The Senate is expected to take up the two revenue measures on Friday and send them to Gov. Mary Fallin for her signature.

Duvall said union members will decide when to end the walkout that has shuttered some of the state's largest school districts all week, but that he expects teachers to return to the Capitol next week.

Oklahoma City schools, the state's largest district, and Tulsa Public Schools said Thursday they will close again on Friday. Many smaller school districts have previously said they would close on Friday; a number of smaller schools already operate on a four-day week because of budget limitations.