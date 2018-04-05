OSBI investigates threats to state lawmakers

Teachers have been marching on the Oklahoma Capitol since Monday. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into potential threats that were made against at least three state lawmakers related to the ongoing teacher rally at the Capitol.

OSBI spokeswoman Jessica Brown said Thursday investigators have opened three separate cases and are likely to look into a fourth incident.

Brown declined to identify the lawmakers but says the threats were both written and verbal and related to the teacher walkout.

Thousands of teachers, students and their supporters have thronged the Capitol for four straight days seeking more funding for schools.

Oklahoma's Public Safety Commissioner Rusty Rhoades says troopers have identified a handful of "outside protest groups" that have attempted to infiltrate the rally. But he said Thursday there have been no reports of violence or vandalism.

Oklahoma City schools, the state's largest district, and Tulsa Public Schools said Thursday they will close again on Friday as teachers plan a fifth day of protests. Many smaller school districts have previously said they would close on Friday.

The state House and Senate will convene on Friday to take up revenue-raising measures. A Senate leader says lawmakers plan to consider "substantive" legislation.

Legislation granting 15 to 18 percent salary increases for Oklahoma teachers was approved last week, but teachers say more funding is needed for their classrooms.

Teachers haven't said when the walkout will end.