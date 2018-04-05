VIRAL VIDEO: Florida workers flee falling crane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The collapse of a crane sent construction workers running for their lives in this Florida city, nearly striking a man as it toppled over.
St. Petersburg Police Department said Thursday in a tweet with the video that no one was injured and that the construction site at the new police headquarters didn't suffer major damage.
A police video recorded by surveillance cameras shows the dramatic moment as the crane falls and misses a man trying to flee the construction site. Other workers are seen running away.
