Gainesville welcomes Medal of Honor recipients

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- The Medal of Honor is the highest military award in the United States, presented for personal acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty.

On Wednesday, a motorcade escorting 21 Medal of Honor recipients rolled into Gainesville. People lined the streets and the Highway 82 bridge near Interstate 35 in to view the motorcade and show their support.

The crowd included other veterans sharing their gratitude.

The honorees will be sharing their stories with local students as a way to keep history alive, and a Medal of Honor banquet on Friday is just another way for Texoma's Medal of Honor city to say "thank you for your service."

"This little small town in North Texas gets to honor our nation's highest... the award that's given to the people who go above and beyond," said Garrison Gregg of Gainesville. "So it's an honor that our little city gets to do that."

On Saturday morning, the community will again come together for a patriotic parade and a chance to meet some of America's heroes. It kicks off at 10 a.m.

