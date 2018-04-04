High profile deliveries bring smiles to seniors

SHERMAN, Texas -- Community leaders in Grayson County rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to give seniors a smile and a nutritious meal.

Elected officials from Sherman and Denison delivered food to help raise awareness for Meals on Wheels of Texoma during the 16th annual Community Champions Week.

"Oh, it's very important for someone who can't do much cooking or seeing," said Alma Bentley as her meal was delivered.

Her story underscores the impact that Meals on Wheels can make in the lives of seniors.

"I like to see people every day that stop by and deliver," said Annette Rawls. "It helps you get through the day. I mean, I can make it to the noon hour, and then I have the afternoon to take my nap."

Grayson County Commissioner Phyllis James said she was happy to help deliver meals... and a message of caring.

"They got to smile with us and interact with us, and that's the problem -- some people don't see anyone all day long," James said. "Maybe the volunteer who comes at noon is the only person or the only smile that that person actually sees."

For most families, it's about more than just the meal.

"My parents received Meals on Wheels, and it allowed them to stay in their home longer and be independent," James said. "I knew there was accountability, that there was someone there every day at noon just to make sure they were okay."

Meals on Wheels of Texoma is always looking for volunteers and accepting tax-deductible donations for its operation, which serves more than 30,000 meals a month to seniors in Grayson, Fannin and Cooke counties in North Texas.