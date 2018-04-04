Woman seriously hurt after being hit by train in Ardmore

Emergency personnel take a woman to a waiting rescue helicopter after she was hit by a train in Ardmore. (KTEN)

Woman hit by train in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A woman was fighting for her life after being struck by a train in Ardmore on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on the tracks near Monroe Street Northeast.

Police said they're still piecing together what happened.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Her name was not released.