Woman seriously hurt after being hit by train in Ardmore

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- A woman was fighting for her life after being struck by a train in Ardmore on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on the tracks near Monroe Street Northeast.

Police said they're still piecing together what happened.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Her name was not released.

