Green light for Denison Main Street project

An artist's rendering of proposed improvements to Main Street in Denison. (City of Denison)

DENISON, Texas -- Denison's City Council has approved a $1 million bond for their Main Street project.

That means updates to downtown, including new sidewalks, parking and landscaping.

The city has been setting aside tax revenue for the $45 million project that will take somewhere between seven and 10 years to complete.

"It's really exciting to be able to start it, and be able to see some progress that we've been discussing be implemented," said Denison Main Street director Donna Dow. "I think it will really be a game-changer for the businesses."

The design process for Phase I will take a little over a year before construction is underway.