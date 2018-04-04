Denison launches smartphone app

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"Teachers want more, but it's kind of like having a teenage kid that wants a better car," the Oklahoma governor told CBS News.More >>
"Teachers want more, but it's kind of like having a teenage kid that wants a better car," the Oklahoma governor told CBS News.More >>
More than 200 competitors with intellectual disabilities raced for gold at Wacker Park in Pauls Valley.More >>
More than 200 competitors with intellectual disabilities raced for gold at Wacker Park in Pauls Valley.More >>
Community leaders in Grayson County rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to give seniors a smile and a nutritious meal.More >>
Community leaders in Grayson County rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to give seniors a smile and a nutritious meal.More >>
It happened just after 4 p.m. on the tracks near Monroe Street Northeast.More >>
It happened just after 4 p.m. on the tracks near Monroe Street Northeast.More >>
Plans include new sidewalks, parking and landscaping in the downtown district.More >>
Plans include new sidewalks, parking and landscaping in the downtown district.More >>
The app lets citizens pay bills, report issues (like a pothole or a tree down), and apply for jobs in the city.More >>
The app lets citizens pay bills, report issues (like a pothole or a tree down), and apply for jobs in the city.More >>
The Council on American-Islamic Relations says Larry Hornsby entered the mosque, threatened to "blow up this building," and left.More >>
The Council on American-Islamic Relations says Larry Hornsby entered the mosque, threatened to "blow up this building," and left.More >>
The Carson and Barnes Circus is coming to Sherman's Midway Mall this weekend. Click here for more information.More >>
The Carson and Barnes Circus is coming to Sherman's Midway Mall this weekend. Click here for more information.More >>
Voters went to the polls to decide the fate of new school facilities and other local races.More >>
Voters went to the polls to decide the fate of new school facilities and other local races.More >>