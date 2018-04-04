Denison launches smartphone app - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Denison launches smartphone app

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
DENISON, Texas -- The City of Denison now has its own smartphone app.

The app lets citizens pay bills, report issues (like a pothole or a tree down), and apply for jobs in the city.

Sunny Mackey, Denison's director of community engagement, said staffers have been working on perfecting the app since last summer.

"If you need to call the city, you can, and know its being taken care of," she said. "We want people to know we hear them, and we're taking care of their concerns."

Denison's app is free, and is available now for download from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

