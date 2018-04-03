Oklahomans vote in special elections

A number of special elections were held across Oklahoma on Tuesday.

CARTER COUNTY

Voters in the Ardmore City Schools district were asked to approve a $44.1 million proposition that would add a new fine arts center, a gymnasium at Jefferson Elementary and a number of other improvements. A similar proposition last November failed by just 33 votes.

Healdton was electing two City Council members; and votes were also tallied for board members in the Velma-Alma and Wilson school districts and for a proposition in the Town of Springer.

Election results will be available after the polls close at 7 p.m.

BRYAN COUNTY

Two school districts held bond elections on Tuesday. Colbert Public School asked voters to approve $500,000 in funding to increase technology and security. Rock Creek Public Schools, which also serves a portion of Atoka County, was seeking $1.5 million to build a new elementary building and other construction projects.

GARVIN COUNTY

Pauls Valley Public Schools asked voters to approve a $23.6 million bond issue for a new elementary school building, a new band building, and improvements to the high school gym and the Ag-Ed building.

OTHER ELECTIONS

Check the Oklahoma State Election Board website for results of special elections in other communities across Texoma.