Grayson County airport tower qualifies for federal program

SHERMAN, Texas -- North Texas Regional Airport has been accepted as a candidate to change the way its control tower is managed.

Currently, Grayson County spends about $300,000 a year to staff the tower, but it's been trying for the last six years to shift that operation to the Federal Aviation Administration's Contract Tower Program, which provides services for more than 250 small airports in 46 states.

Grayson County Commissioners learned Tuesday that the NTRA tower has been accepted into the program, thanks to funds appropriated in the omnibus federal spending bill that was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last month.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-District 4) said the long-term impact will be to draw new business to the region while easing pressure on the county's budget.

Advocates of the Contract Tower Program say it also enhances aviation safety.