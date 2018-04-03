First person sentenced in Russia probe draws 30 days

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
John Timothy Schooley, 72, was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived on a flight late Monday.More >>
Most Texoma-area schools that were closed on Monday planned to reopen on Tuesday, April 3.More >>
"Right now, it's very difficult for them to obtain information when they're in the field, explained Jeff Crosby, Ada's public safety director.More >>
Ethan Couch was a 16-year-old driver when he drunkenly struck and killed four pedestrians in 2013.More >>
Oklahoma's Capitol was the focus of a massive teacher protest on Monday, but it wasn't the only place that educators were marching.More >>
Some teachers are saying legislation signed last week by Gov. Mary Fallin to fund salary hikes was not enough.More >>
There have been no big winners in two months, and this is only the fourth time in the game's history that the jackpot has exceeded half a billion dollars.More >>
The Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society is looking for a couple who they say stole a puppy from the shelter last weekend.More >>
Insect experts predict that this is going to be a bad season for nature's little vampires.More >>
"It feels a lot better riding on the streets of Sherman in 2018 than it did in 2016 or 2015," said Sholdon Daniels, founder of Bike Sherman.More >>
