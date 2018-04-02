Pontotoc County eyes upgrade for emergency call center

ADA, Okla. -- The emergency dispatch system used by both the City of Ada and Pontotoc County is in need of an upgrade after being used for more than 15 years.

"That software is maintained, and we keep it running, but it's not going to be enhanced, it's not going to do anything new," explained Jeff Crosby, Ada's public safety director. "We're able to just keep doing what we're doing... so we're looking at upgrading that."

The city is eyeing an upgrade from Spillman Technologies, which offers a more integrated system than the one Pontotoc County currently uses to dispatch law enforcement, fire calls and ambulances from an Enhanced 911 Call Center.

"Right now, it's very difficult for them to obtain information when they're in the field, and this would allow them to access databases of not only their agency, but the other agencies in the county," Crosby said.

He adds that the dispatch update would not only help save lives, but would keep communities safer.

"It'll be great in the apprehension of criminals, because we're going to have that information, and nowadays information is key," Crosby said.

If the county agrees on the purchase, Crosby said it would take more than a year before it's available to law first responders.