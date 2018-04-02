Support in Durant for teacher walkout

DURANT, Okla. -- Oklahoma's Capitol was the focus of a massive teacher protest on Monday, but it wasn't the only place that educators were marching.

In Durant today, teachers walked out to draw attention to needs in the classroom.

The downtown event showed support for the teachers protesting in Oklahoma City. They held up signs imploring passing motorists to honk their support, and horns were blaring.

Parent Jina Pilgreen has four children in the Oklahoma school system. She wants lawmakers to know that her children and all the other children in the state are worth the investment.

"They're worth more than 50th," she said, referring to a state ranking of classroom teacher salaries. "I want them to come and explain to my children why they wont fund them. You know, what is it that keeps them from giving my children the opportunities that they deserve?"

All of these teacher walkout supporters said they would return through the week until there are changes in the Oklahoma education system.