OGBCA Announces All State Rosters

Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Announces All State Rosters:
2018 ALL STATE – MIDDLE EAST
Aspen Williston – Broken Bow
Kes Reeves – Kingston
Alexis Lyons – Hartshorne
Alternates –
Tateum Jones – Hugo
Jordyn Eaton – Byng
ALL STATE COACHES -
Dottie Slabaugh (Broken Bow) & Chad Rumer (Kingston)
2018 ALL STATE – MIDDLE WEST
Aylin Nunez – Pauls Valley
J’Sades Ainsworth – Ardmore
Maci Riddle – Pauls Valley
2018 ALL STATE – SMALL EAST
Ryann Cochran – Tushka
Alternates –
Kendra Hisaw – Latta
Blaire Wilson – Savanna
ALL STATE COACHES -
Deric Longan (Caney Valley) & Michael Clay (Rattan)
2018 ALL STATE – SMALL WEST
Jayden Smith – Wynnewood
