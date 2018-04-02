OGBCA Announces All State Rosters - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

OGBCA Announces All State Rosters

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Oklahoma Girls  Basketball Coaches Association Announces All State Rosters:

2018 ALL STATE – MIDDLE EAST

Aspen Williston – Broken Bow

Kes Reeves – Kingston

Alexis Lyons – Hartshorne

Alternates –

Tateum Jones – Hugo

Jordyn Eaton – Byng

ALL STATE COACHES -

Dottie Slabaugh (Broken Bow) & Chad Rumer (Kingston)

2018 ALL STATE – MIDDLE WEST

Aylin Nunez – Pauls Valley

J’Sades Ainsworth – Ardmore

Maci Riddle – Pauls Valley

2018 ALL STATE – SMALL EAST

Ryann Cochran – Tushka

Alternates –

Kendra Hisaw – Latta

Blaire Wilson – Savanna   

ALL STATE COACHES -

Deric Longan (Caney Valley) & Michael Clay (Rattan)

2018 ALL STATE – SMALL WEST

Jayden Smith – Wynnewood