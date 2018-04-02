Trump defends Sinclair Broadcast after Deadspin video - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump defends Sinclair Broadcast after Deadspin video

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Montage of Sinclair anchors being critical of "fake" news. (Deadspin) Montage of Sinclair anchors being critical of "fake" news. (Deadspin)

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Trump is jumping to the defense of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is under fire following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations across the country reading a script criticizing "fake" news stories.

Trump tweeted Monday that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. The president singled out CNN and NBC.

Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations, and a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a "troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country." Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.

There has been no immediate comment from Sinclair.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.