Mega Millions jackpot tops $500 million

DENISON, Texas -- People across the nation are scrambling to buy Mega Millions tickets as the jackpot climbs past half a billion dollars.

There have been no big winners in two months, and this is only the fourth time in the game's history that the jackpot has exceeded $500,000,000.

"I'd pay back all my debt to my parents, that's for sure," said lottery ticket buyer Brady Beavers of Denison. "Pay off our house, pay off my truck, buy a couple toys, nice house ... it's a lot of money, so who knows?"

Assuming there's a winner Friday night, the the cash option would net $317 million (before taxes).

"First off, I'd take care of my family," said Renee Lavy, who is hoping she has the winning numbers in hand. "The next thing I'd do is help our veterans and our neglected homeless children and elderly."

Everyone seems to have a different idea on how to spend that money, but taking care of family is one thing nearly everyone mentioned.

Chuck Hopkins said he would "instantly retire and then take care of my family."