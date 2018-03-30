Ada shelter: Bring back our puppy

P.A.W.S. said this couple stole a puppy from the shelter on March 24. (Surveillance photo)

ADA, Okla. -- The Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society is looking for a couple who they say stole a puppy from the shelter.

It happened last Saturday, and there's still no sign of a dog named June Bug or her abductors.

Surveillance video shows a man in a brown shirt, a ball cap and a ponytail who walks out first.

"He kind of darted out the front door, I assumed to go start his truck," P.A.W.S. manager Ashleigh Witten said. "She waited about two minutes and she took off with the puppy.

Witten said the couple left in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

Employees say the theft could affect the well-being of other animals. Money is tight in this non-profit shelter, and that adoption fee could mean life or death for other animals.

"When somebody comes in and just takes one like that, it makes it to where it's harder for us to keep saving the animals that we get in, because people don't realize how much those vaccinations and things cost," P.A.W.S. manager Ashleigh Witten said.

The shelter tries to keep fees low to encourage adoptions.

"Our adoption fees are generally only $90; this month they had been reduced down to $50," Witten said.

But June Bug was diagnosed with parvo, which means she was much more expensive to treat.

The shelter just wants her back.

"It's never too late to do the right thing," Witten said. "If they would just bring her back, we honestly probably wouldn't pursue any charges at that point. If she came back unharmed, I would just drop it."

Meanwhile, if you'd like to consider a pet from the Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society, adoption fees are still just $50 through Saturday.