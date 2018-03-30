Warmer weather is here... so are mosquitoes

SHERMAN, Texas -- With all the warm weather and Easter weekend coming up, there are certainly many things to look forward to this time of year.

Mosquitoes are not on that list.

And insect experts predict that this is going to be a bad season for nature's little vampires.

"It's unreal when you step outside," fisherman Paul Bates said. "They're just on you in a minute, and this year it's already happening."

Sherman will start to treat its water sources next week, but there are many other methods used throughout Texoma to eradicate these pests.

At the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, they don't use sprays or chemicals to combat mosquitoes; instead, they rely on nature to do the work for them.

"Here we have many different habitats that help cater to many sorts of animals, and those animals like to eat mosquitoes," said biologist Courtney Anderson.

From turtles to birds, there are many creatures with a craving for the insect.

However, the biggest fear with mosquitoes are harmful and even life-threatening diseases they can carry.

"We do have to worry about West Mile and Zika virus," Austin College biology professor Dr. Steven Goldsmith explained. "West Nile seems to be permanently in North Texas, but again, seems to be more prevalent in the summertime."

Of course, mosquitoes are crucial to the circle of life; just make sure you protect your life by taking precautions.

"People in general can avoid mosquitoes by not being out at dusk and dawn and by wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants," Goldsmith said.