Oklahoma teacher walkout: Will my school be closed?

More campuses are being added to the list of Oklahoma schools that will be closed next Monday because of a teacher walkout.

About 25 districts in the KTEN viewing area have said they will close their doors to students on April 2 as teachers travel to the State Capitol to lobby for higher wages.

Springer Public Schools have joined the shutdown list.

Even though Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill Thursday that gives Oklahoma teachers a pay hike between 15 and 18 percent, some educators say that's not enough for employees who have gone a full decade without a bigger paycheck.

"It was not easy getting here," Fallin said. "In fact. it was pretty difficult getting here... long hours, two special sessions -- I guess we're still in one -- and a regular session, but we finally have made it."

Here is a map outlining the situation as we know it: Red markers indicate school will be closed on Monday, April 2; green markers indicate campuses will be open.