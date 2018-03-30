Oklahoma teacher walkout: Will my school be closed? - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma teacher walkout: Will my school be closed?

Posted: Updated:

More campuses are being added to the list of Oklahoma schools that will be closed next Monday because of a teacher walkout.

About 25 districts in the KTEN viewing area have said they will close their doors to students on April 2 as teachers travel to the State Capitol to lobby for higher wages.

Springer Public Schools have joined the shutdown list.

Even though Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill Thursday that gives Oklahoma teachers a pay hike between 15 and 18 percent, some educators say that's not enough for employees who have gone a full decade without a bigger paycheck.

"It was not easy getting here," Fallin said. "In fact. it was pretty difficult getting here... long hours, two special sessions -- I guess we're still in one -- and a regular session, but we finally have made it."

Here is a map outlining the situation as we know it: Red markers indicate school will be closed on Monday, April 2; green markers indicate campuses will be open.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.