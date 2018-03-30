Report: Pruitt's EPA security broke in to lobbyist condo

ABC News reported Friday that the security detail of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt used force to break into a Capitol Hill condominium where he was living last year.

Basing its exclusive report on sources and police radio traffic, ABC News said associates believed Pruitt was unconscious, unresponsive, and needed to be rescued.

The incident happened late in the afternoon on March 29, 2017 at a condo Pruitt was renting from a top energy lobbyist, ABC reported.

After breaking through a glass door, emergency personnel found the former Oklahoma attorney general groggy after a nap. ABC said Pruitt declined medical attention and a police report was never filed.

According to the story, it was not clear what led to the panic over Pruitt's status. Other questions surround his arrangement to use the living quarters at a substantial discount from other rental units in the same area.