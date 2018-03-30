Bicycle Boulevards make cycling safer in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Bicycle Boulevards are popping up around Sherman as the year-long project is finally becoming reality.

"One of the things we're doing now is designating four streets -- two north-south streets and two east-west streets --- as 'Bicycle Boulevards,' meaning that people who are using bikes can use the car lane just like another vehicle would, and be treated like another vehicle would," explained Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch.

The Bicycle Boulevards are being established on these thoroughfares:

Cleveland Avenue

Mulberry Street

Brockett Street

Woods Street

The program is aimed at improving cyclists' lifestyles.

"We think it will help increase safety and make sure that people are looking out for bicyclists as they are on these designated streets," said Sholdon Daniels, founder of Bike Sherman. "Biking is a legitimate form of transportation, and we shouldn't be limited or relegated to the sidewalks. We should be able to use the streets just like any other vehicle."

The timing couldn't be more perfect as the weather warms up and more people hit the streets on two wheels.

"It's a special deal to ride down these streets and see signs up and know that I had a small part to do with that, and to know that there are kids and adults alike that are going to be riding on these streets and be a lot safer than they were before in the past," Daniels said.

Strauch said there's two steps to establishing a Bicycle Boulevard: Putting up signs along the route and marking the pavement so motorists will be more aware of the designation.

He said future plans call for using railroad right of ways for bike paths and interconnecting the entire system.