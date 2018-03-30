Durant facility offers refuge during teacher walkout

The Boys & Girls Club of Durant is ready to care for kids who won't be going to school during a teacher walkout. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- With the Oklahoma teacher walkout still planned for Monday, many schools are already announcing closings.

That leaves parents across the Sooner State trying to figure out what their kids will do on the unplanned days off.

Some parents like Mallory Hansen will be home with her son, but not without making some sacrifices of her own.

"I actually work nights the beginning of the week, so for me it's not too much of an issue," she said. "I will be home on Monday to watch him. The biggest thing for me is, I probably won't get any sleep when I get off of work, because he'll be up already, and then I have to go back in that night."

Other parents have to make arrangements for child care.

"I know some of my friends have to put their kid into daycare that they normally wouldn't have to do on that particular day," Hansen said. "That would be extra money for them that they would have to come up with."

The Boys & Girls Club of Durant is stepping into the void to help parents out.

"When we first heard about it, we knew the kids needed to be someplace that it's safe for them to be," executive director Larry Long told us. "A lot of kids go home to empty houses -- especially on school holidays and things -- so we wanted to make sure that we take care of these kids. We're going to be open from 7 a.m. To 6 p.m."

The facility at 415 North 5th Avenue will be open on days that local schools are closed for the teacher walkout. Parents or caretakers will be required to pay a $35 membership fee and then $10 a day for each day the child is at the club.

"It's a good opportunity for anyone that needs to do that, but I know a lot of parents -- including myself -- wouldn't be able to afford that kind of money to put them in there," Hansen said.

The Boys & Girls Club offers scholarships for parents who can't budget for child care. Long said all that's necessary is to fill out a few forms.

"Call up, come over tomorrow or the next day or two, and come and do it," he said. "We can do it real fast. We've had a bunch come in the last week or so."

The Boys & Girls Club of Durant is accepting donations to help pay for additional volunteers, snacks, and supplies they may need during the teacher walkout. Contact the club at 580-579-2423 or visit their Facebook page for more information.