Austin College Cancels 2018 Softball Season

By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
The 2018 Austin College Softball team's season came to an abrupt halt.

The school posted a notice to the sport's cancellation on its website Thursday. So far, the school is reticent about a reasoning for the sudden change, and didn't have a comment when KTEN called on Thursday. 

Austin College posted this short note to its website:

"This action will in no way impact membership in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) nor in NCAA division III competition. The College continues its commitment to student-athletes in the entire athletics program and expresses pride in the competition among opponents and membership in this conference."