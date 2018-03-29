Colorful murals brighten downtown Durant

Clay and Dotti Moore have transformed blank walls into works of art in downtown Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- The City of Durant is undergoing a major makeover in an effort to bring more life to the downtown district.

Visitors can already spot countless murals around town, and the latest mural being painted -- and the artists behind it -- is already beloved by locals.

With the stroke of a brush, Durant native Clay Moore is transforming downtown Durant.

"I think the City of Durant is long overdue for some beautification artistically," he said.

Along with his wife Dotti, the couple started a business called Moonlight Murals, painting amazing works of art for the city and local businesses.

"There have been other paintings in small batches, but for this big boom of murals and street art, I think it's really time that Durant has that, and it's great to be a part of it," Moore said.

The couple's most recent project is the Freedom mural on the side of the Durant VFW Hall on 2nd Street, a work of art that's already made a huge impact.

"It was last year that this was in pretty much in disarray, and they just painted it gray," said VFW member Ray Williams. "Now we have the mural going up, so I'm liking it a lot... I'm liking the whole Durant beautification project."

The patriotic theme is also near and dear to Moore's heart.

"Military is a big deal, especially in parts like this, and it's a really big honor -- more than just to be able to paint, but to paint something that means something to people," he said.

With each coat of paint, the Moores are leaving their mark on the city.

"It's great," Clay Moore said. "We have a lot of freedom with this, and it's really fulfilling."

Weather permitting, the Freedom mural should be completed sometime next week.