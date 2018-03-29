Oklahoma teachers: Pay hike bill falls short

Oklahomans were on the edge of their seats Thursday, wondering if teachers across the state will still walk out of their classrooms next week after the legislature enacted long-awaited pay hikes for educators late Wednesday.

Flanked by educators and Republican leaders, Gov. Mary Fallin signed the legislation on Thursday. It gives teachers an average $6,100 raise; that's their first salary increase in a decade.

"That is a remarkable, historic figure for our state, and something that I think we should all be very proud of," the governor said.

Fallin also signed a bill to increase taxes to raise an estimated $450 million. The bill adds:

$1 on a pack of cigarettes

3 cents on a gallon of gasoline

6 cents on a gallon of diesel fuel

In addition, the oil and gas production tax will more than double, from 2 percent to 5 percent.

"I am absolutely excited about House Bill 1010," said Sean Burrage, president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. It's a long-awaited teacher pay raise. I spent eight years in the Senate fighting for something like this. To see it happening now, I could not be happier."

The Oklahoma Education Association says it's a good start, but the organization continues to demand a $10,000 pay raise for teachers, as well as other funding for education. Teachers have pledged to walk out of classes next Monday to make their voices heard at the State Capitol.

"We work for our teachers; we don't work for the OEA," said state Rep. Pat Ownbey (R-District 48). "I would hope that the largest pay raise in the history of our state would mean something to these teachers. And I think for the most part, the ones I've heard from have been very complimentary, and I don't expect them to stay out."

Out of the 558 school districts in Oklahoma, more than 156 are planning to close for at least one day starting April 2; In the KTEN viewing area these districts plan to close for at least one day next week:

Ada, Ardmore, Atoka, Davis, Dickson, Durant, Elmore City, Fox, Healdton, Howe, Hugo, Latta, Lone Grove, Mannsville, Marietta, Paoli, Pauls Valley, Roff, Stratford, Soper, Sulphur, Vanoss, Whitebead, and Wynnewood

These districts plan to remain open:

Caddo, Colbert, Kingston, Planview, Tishomingo, Madill, and Silo

Burrage said he's seen first-hand how low salaries have been hurting public education in Oklahoma.

"Southeastern was started as a teachers college, and we have seen a decline in education enrollment over the last 10 years," he said.

Ownbey emphasized that he's proud to have played a role in getting more money for schoolteachers.

"It's something that teachers certainly deserve," he said. " From a teacher perspective, it's something that's long overdue."

KTEN.com editor Walt Zwirko and the Associated Press contributed to this story

Map by the Oklahoma Education Association marks school districts that have voiced support for teachers demanding pay raises (green) and those that are considering such support (yellow).