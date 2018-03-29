Oklahoma teachers: Pay hike bill falls short

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Flanked by educators and Republican leaders, Gov. Mary Fallin signed the legislation on Thursday.More >>
Flanked by educators and Republican leaders, Gov. Mary Fallin signed the legislation on Thursday.More >>
"I think the City of Durant is long overdue for some beautification artistically," said local artist Clay Moore.More >>
"I think the City of Durant is long overdue for some beautification artistically," said local artist Clay Moore.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin said she "absolutely" plans to sign the package, but that ceremony was delayed Thursday afternoon.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin said she "absolutely" plans to sign the package, but that ceremony was delayed Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident involved two pickup trucks that collided at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Simpson Road.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident involved two pickup trucks that collided at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Simpson Road.More >>
The nationwide outbreak is linked to a stimulant-like plant called kratom.More >>
The nationwide outbreak is linked to a stimulant-like plant called kratom.More >>
Oklahoma -- Oklahoma's Senate passed a bill earlier Wednesday evening to generate money for teacher pay. The bill has multiple different tax hikes to raise $447 million in revenue.More >>
Oklahoma -- Oklahoma's Senate passed a bill earlier Wednesday evening to generate money for teacher pay. The bill has multiple different tax hikes to raise $447 million in revenue.More >>
The measure needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.More >>
The measure needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.More >>
From car wrecks to house fires, plane crashes to medical emergencies... first responders see the worst of the worst.More >>
From car wrecks to house fires, plane crashes to medical emergencies... first responders see the worst of the worst.More >>
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.More >>
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.More >>
After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated fallen tree limbs and branches.More >>
After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated fallen tree limbs and branches.More >>