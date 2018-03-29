Two dead in highway crash near Madill

U.S. 70 was closed to traffic after the collision. (Photo: OHP Lt. Scott Hampton via Twitter)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- Two men were killed when their pickup trucks collided near Madill Thursday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Simpson Road, six miles west of the county seat.

The victims -- 64-year-old Edward Trobaugh of Kingston and 37-year-old Rashad Webb of Ardmore -- were both pinned in the wreckage for about two hours before a Madill Fire Department rescue team could get them out. The men died at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions immediately after the wreck and was restricted to a single lane until after 9:30.