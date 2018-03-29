Oklahoma Legislature passes tax hikes for teacher pay

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident involved two pickup trucks that collided at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Simpson Road.More >>
The nationwide outbreak is linked to a stimulant-like plant called kratom.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin said she "absolutely" plans to sign the package in a 3 p.m. ceremony.More >>
Oklahoma -- Oklahoma's Senate passed a bill earlier Wednesday evening to generate money for teacher pay. The bill has multiple different tax hikes to raise $447 million in revenue.More >>
The measure needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.More >>
From car wrecks to house fires, plane crashes to medical emergencies... first responders see the worst of the worst.More >>
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.More >>
After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated fallen tree limbs and branches.More >>
Gospel singer Ivan Parker will appear in concert at Parkside Baptist Church in Denison on May 4. Call 903-465-1686 for ticket information.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said someone opened fire on Kyle Thomas Brown as he drove near his home in Hartshorne on Tuesday night.More >>
