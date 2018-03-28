Oklahoma Senate passes bill to fund teacher pay raises - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma Senate passes bill to fund teacher pay raises

Posted:
By KTEN News
Pixabay Pixabay

Oklahoma -- Oklahoma's Senate passed a bill earlier Wednesday evening to generate money for teacher pay.

The bill has multiple different tax hikes to raise $447 million in revenue.

It would increase the gross production by five percent on all wells, increase the cigarette tax by one dollar per package, increase the gas tax three cents, and diesel tax six cents. 

The Senate also advanced HB 1011XX, which provides an additional $84.3 million for teacher pay. 

It would make changes to the state income tax code. 

Governor Mary Fallin is expected to sign the legislation Thursday morning. 

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.