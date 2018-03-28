Oklahoma Senate poised for final vote to avert teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A package of tax hikes to generate hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and avert statewide school closures is set to be voted on in the Oklahoma Senate.

The vote late Wednesday would be on a bill to increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging and oil and gas production. It needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled body. The House already passed the plan, which is designed to generate about $450 million for lawmakers to spend.

Oklahoma teachers, who have not had a raise since 2007, have set a statewide walkout for Monday to pressure lawmakers. Oklahoma would be the second state this year where teachers walked out. West Virginia educators won a 5 percent pay hike after going on strike.

