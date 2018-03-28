Oklahoma Senate poised for final vote to avert teacher walkout

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Oklahoma -- Oklahoma's Senate passed a bill earlier Wednesday evening to generate money for teacher pay. The bill has multiple different tax hikes to raise $447 million in revenue.More >>
Oklahoma -- Oklahoma's Senate passed a bill earlier Wednesday evening to generate money for teacher pay. The bill has multiple different tax hikes to raise $447 million in revenue.More >>
The measure needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.More >>
The measure needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.More >>
From car wrecks to house fires, plane crashes to medical emergencies... first responders see the worst of the worst.More >>
From car wrecks to house fires, plane crashes to medical emergencies... first responders see the worst of the worst.More >>
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.More >>
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.More >>
After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated fallen tree limbs and branches.More >>
After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated fallen tree limbs and branches.More >>
Gospel singer Ivan Parker will appear in concert at Parkside Baptist Church in Denison on May 4. Call 903-465-1686 for ticket information.More >>
Gospel singer Ivan Parker will appear in concert at Parkside Baptist Church in Denison on May 4. Call 903-465-1686 for ticket information.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said someone opened fire on Kyle Thomas Brown as he drove near his home in Hartshorne on Tuesday night.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said someone opened fire on Kyle Thomas Brown as he drove near his home in Hartshorne on Tuesday night.More >>
"Obviously, when we have [a murder case] that's from 2006 and it's never been solved ... it's a big deal," Cooke County Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said.More >>
"Obviously, when we have [a murder case] that's from 2006 and it's never been solved ... it's a big deal," Cooke County Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said.More >>
Dr. William Wright, 57, is facing three felony charges after being arrested on Monday.More >>
Dr. William Wright, 57, is facing three felony charges after being arrested on Monday.More >>
There will be only one day of regular classes next week if teachers leave Ardmore to petition state lawmakers for higher salaries.More >>
There will be only one day of regular classes next week if teachers leave Ardmore to petition state lawmakers for higher salaries.More >>