OSSAA Approves Summer 'Dead Period'

High school sports are becoming more and more year round with offseason camps and workouts during the summer, but in Oklahoma that is about to change.

Wednesday the OSSAA board approved a 9-day summer 'dead period' 9 to 3.

The policy states there should be no contact with coaches and their athletes, which includes school-sponsored summer leagues. It essentially closes down the school facilities, such as weight rooms and locker rooms, as well.

The dead period will revolve around the July 4th holiday and will begin enforcement in 2019.

The survey was sent out to OSSAA members, and of the 375 that responded, a little more than 68 percent were in favor of the change.