Grayson Baseball Ranked for First Time in 2018

DENISON, TX. -- The Grayson Vikings are in the NJCAA rankings for the first time this season.

The Vikings come into the polls at 18th, with a 21-7 record. They have been on an absolute tear as of late, winning 12 games in a row, and winning those games by a combined score of 125 to 22.

Grayson is on the road at Cisco college for a midweek series, which was supposed to be played Wednesday, but has been pushed back until Thursday.

The Vikings return to Denison this weekend for another matchup with Cisco.