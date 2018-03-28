Offering an emotional lifeline to first responders

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. -- From car wrecks to house fires, plane crashes to medical emergencies... first responders see the worst of the worst.

"When you show up to a scene like that, you know, every part of your body is just tensed, and you're ready to go and do what you're trained to do," said Reagan Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dwight Campbell. "When you're done, you're just totally drained."

That's why suicide rates among first responders are more than 10 times higher than the general population, according to a study by the Journal of Emergency Medical Services. And those numbers are going up.

Johnston County Emergency Management System Director Kenny Powers is working to combat that trend by launching a critical stress management program this summer.

"We are dealing with people 75 percent of the time that we know, so we go to a bad car crash, somebody dies or gets seriously injured, we most likely -- or somebody on that scene -- knows that individual," Powers explained.

Emergency professionals say the constant barrage of grim scenarios can wear you down. Some first responders turn to alcohol; others have trouble sleeping or exhibit mood shifts. Those changes could be symptomatic of a much bigger problem.

"Responders are not mental health patients; they're good, strong men and women," Powers said. "We wake up in the middle of the night and smell those smells, hear those noises."

The critical incident stress management program is a support group to give first responders an opportunity to ease their minds after an unsettling call. Just having an understanding ear could be extremely helpful.

"You didn't cause that situation, you're there to help," Campbell said. "It's hard when you show up on a scene when it's a family member or somebody that you know from your community to help them and not allow that to affect you emotionally, because it does."

The program will start up after a two-day training course by a professional from Oklahoma City, and first responders from across Texoma will be welcome to join in.