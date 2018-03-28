Residents of Durant: Dispose tree debris for free

Durant residents will be able to take tree debris to the city landfill at no charge. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. --The City of Durant is planning a major spring cleaning project starting next week.

After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated quite a bit of debris. The public works department has been trying to get it all cleaned up, but in order to make process go more quickly, they're are asking residents to take their fallen limbs and branches to the city landfill.

"This is going to be an opportunity for the citizens to actually help out a little bit," explained public works director Marty Cook. "They can have a free dump at our landfill for limbs, and that way it saves time and money on our part.

Residents of Durant can dispose of tree limbs at the landfill at no charge from April 2 to April 20. Only tree limbs qualify for the free offer.

"As a community, maybe we can come together to get these streets cleaned up a little quicker," Cook said.