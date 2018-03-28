Chico golf team injured in bus crash

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- Four students on the Chico Independent School District's golf team were injured Wednesday morning when a bus being driven by their coach crashed near Muenster.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the district said the four team members were treated for injuries at the scene and three of them were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for further treatment.

"We have one member of the golf team that is being kept overnight for observation," Superintendent Don Elsom said in the statement. Elsom told KTEN he expects all four of the players to make a full recovery.

Their names were not available. The coach was not injured.

The Gainesville Daily Register posted a video of the bus on its side being pulled from a ditch.

"Please continue to keep our staff and students in your prayers as they continue to recover from the affects of the accident," the statement said.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

According to a published schedule, the Chico golf team was scheduled to participate in a tournament against Alvord at the Turtle Hill Golf Course in Muenster on Wednesday.

Chico is located in Wise County, Texas, about 45 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

