Man shot dead in SUV outside Pittsburg County home

HARTSHORNE, Okla. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in a vehicle outside his Pittsburg County home on Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said someone opened fire on Kyle Thomas Brown as he drove his sport utility vehicle near his home in the 500 block of North 6th Street in Hartshorne.

When police arrived, they found Brown, 19, dead from a gunshot wound.

Hartshorne police asked the OSBI to assist in the investigation. Agents scoured Brown's SUV for evidence and planned to join local investigators in searching for further clues on Wednesday.

There have been no arrests.