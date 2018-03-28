Man shot dead in SUV outside Pittsburg County home

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated fallen tree limbs and branches.More >>
After recent rain and ice storms, many citizens across the city have accumulated fallen tree limbs and branches.More >>
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.More >>
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.More >>
Gospel singer Ivan Parker will appear in concert at Parkside Baptist Church in Denison on May 4. Call 903-465-1686 for ticket information.More >>
Gospel singer Ivan Parker will appear in concert at Parkside Baptist Church in Denison on May 4. Call 903-465-1686 for ticket information.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said someone opened fire on Kyle Thomas Brown as he drove near his home in Hartshorne on Tuesday night.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said someone opened fire on Kyle Thomas Brown as he drove near his home in Hartshorne on Tuesday night.More >>
"Obviously, when we have [a murder case] that's from 2006 and it's never been solved ... it's a big deal," Cooke County Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said.More >>
"Obviously, when we have [a murder case] that's from 2006 and it's never been solved ... it's a big deal," Cooke County Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said.More >>
Dr. William Wright, 57, is facing three felony charges after being arrested on Monday.More >>
Dr. William Wright, 57, is facing three felony charges after being arrested on Monday.More >>
There will be only one day of regular classes next week if teachers leave Ardmore to petition state lawmakers for higher salaries.More >>
There will be only one day of regular classes next week if teachers leave Ardmore to petition state lawmakers for higher salaries.More >>
The simulation lets students experience impaired driving for themselves by hopping into a (stationary) Jeep and donning virtual reality goggles.More >>
The simulation lets students experience impaired driving for themselves by hopping into a (stationary) Jeep and donning virtual reality goggles.More >>
Easter dinner will be a little easier this year for local non-profits.More >>
Easter dinner will be a little easier this year for local non-profits.More >>