Pottsboro teens simulate impaired driving

Dr. William Wright, 57, is facing three felony charges after being arrested on Monday.More >>
There will be only one day of regular classes next week if teachers leave Ardmore to petition state lawmakers for higher salaries.More >>
The simulation lets students experience impaired driving for themselves by hopping into a (stationary) Jeep and donning virtual reality goggles.More >>
Easter dinner will be a little easier this year for local non-profits.More >>
The victim's body was recovered from Sandy Creek near Coleman on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Investigators in Gainesville say they have solved a murder case that dates back a dozen years.More >>
The sweeping package of tax hikes aimed at funding a teacher pay raise would avert statewide school closures set to begin next week.More >>
Police confirmed there was gunfire at what was described as a "large fight" in a residential area of Sherman on Monday evening.More >>
