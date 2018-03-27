Pottsboro teens simulate impaired driving

The Arrive Alive Tour showed Pottsboro students the consequences of driving while impaired or distracted. (KTEN)

Here's what students see during the Arrive Alive driving simulation. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Pottsboro High School students are getting a graphic lesson about impaired driving.

The Arrive Alive Tour showed juniors and seniors how drinking and texting can affect their performance behind the wheel.

"I do feel passionate about trying to counteract some of these everyday habits people have that are extremely dangerous," said Mallory McKenzie, who operates the Arrive Alive simulator.

Those habits include drinking and texting while driving.

"There is a lot of over-confidence in this age group, so anything we can do to try and break through, bring a little bit of statistics, reality," McKenzie said.

The simulation lets students experience impaired driving for themselves by hopping into a (stationary) Jeep and donning virtual reality goggles.

"The kids get to get into the vehicle, use the gas, brake, and steering," McKenzie explained. "Somewhere between a video game and a pamphlet is what I like to say."

With prom night just two weeks away, the potential for a driving disaster will be fresh in the minds of these Pottsboro students.

"It's an extra important time to make sure staying safe is the number one goal," McKenzie said.