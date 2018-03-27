Denison firm donates Easter hams - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Denison firm donates Easter hams

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Ruiz Foods donated 243 hams destined for Easter dinner plates. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Easter dinner will be a little easier this year for local non-profits.

Ruiz Foods donated 243 hams to organizations including The Salvation Army and the Grayson County Shelter.

Meals on Wheels says with the 60 hams they received, they will be able to serve Easter dinner to more than 1,500 seniors in the community.

