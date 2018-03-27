Two arrested in 2006 Gainesville murder case

Jimmy Ray Ellis (left) and Jeremy Russell Wallace were arrested in connection with a 2006 murder case in Gainesville. (Cooke County Jail)

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- Investigators in Gainesville say they have solved a murder case that dates back a dozen years.

According to the Cooke County District Attorney, 38-year-old Jeremy Russell Wallace and 35-year-old Jimmy Ray Ellis were arrested Monday after being indicted in connection with the 2006 shooting death of Reymundo Torres.

Torres was 16 years old on August 16, 2006 when he was fatally wounded by gunfire at a residence in the 600 block of North Morris Street.

Both Wallace and Ellis are facing first degree murder charges.