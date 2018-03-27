Ardmore schools outline plans for teacher walkout

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Ardmore Board of Education on Tuesday approved a plan of action if teachers walk out in a pay dispute next week.

There will be only one day of regular classes: Tuesday, April 3. High school students will take the scheduled ACT test, but other district testing will be moved to a later date.

Ardmore City Schools will be closed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, although extracurricular activities on those dates will continue as planned.

Friday, April 6 was already a day off on the district's calendar.

Superintendent Kim Holland said the school board fully supports their teachers taking action for pay raises.

"I think we have a good, unified effort going forward," he said. "Our board is very much in favor of seeing our teachers supported, and also seeing our public schools funded appropriately."

If lawmakers fail to agree on a plan for teacher pay raises by April 9, school will be back in session while the district will continue to work for more funding.

Here is the plan announced by the Ardmore Board of Education: