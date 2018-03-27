Pauls Valley physician enters plea on drug charges - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pauls Valley physician enters plea on drug charges

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Dr. William Wright entered a not guilty plea. (Photo: Garvin County Jail) Dr. William Wright entered a not guilty plea. (Photo: Garvin County Jail)

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Pauls Valley physician William Wright is facing three felony charges after being arrested on drug charges Monday.

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said their undercover investigation started earlier this month.

Wright, 57, was taken into custody in front of Pauls Valley General Hospital.

"Mr. Wright was arrested yesterday following a delivery of prescription medications to him," Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said.

Wright entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon. He remains free on bond.

Records show Wright's Oklahoma medical license had been suspended in 2009 and then revoked a year later for substance abuse. He was reinstated in 2013 and placed on indefinite probation.

