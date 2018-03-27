Woman swept away by Johnston County creek

A woman was swept away in Sandy Creek after exiting her SUV. (KTEN)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was recovered from Sandy Creek near Coleman on Tuesday.

Coleman's fire chief told KTEN that the victim was driving a sport utility vehicle when it got stuck in some mud. Her brother went to get a tractor from a nearby home to pull the Nissan Rogue out of the water.

But when the woman returned to her car, she fell into the swollen creek and was swept away by the current.

The victim's body was recovered by rescue teams early Tuesday afternoon about 150 feet from the vehicle.

Her name has not been released.