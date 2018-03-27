Sherman police investigate 'deadly conduct' incident

SHERMAN, Texas -- Police have now confirmed there was gunfire at what was described as a "large fight" in a residential area of Sherman on Monday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Odneal Street, about one mile southeast of the courthouse square.

In a written statement, police spokesman Sgt. Brett Mullen said there's no evidence that anyone was shot or injured as a result of the gunfire and that the case is being investigated as deadly conduct.