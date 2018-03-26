Sherman's cleanup campaign, six months in

The Neighborhood Refresh Initiative will reach all sectors of Sherman by fall. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman's Neighborhood Refresh Initiative has been underway since November.

The campaign to spruce up the city is being hailed as a success.

"Our first impression is probably the most important thing for people as they're moving here," City Council member Shawn Teamann said. "With all the exciting things that we have coming -- with retail and with residential development and a new school on its way -- we really just want to make the city's handshake the best handshake possible."

Here's how the Neighborhood Refresh Initiative works: City staffers send letters to homeowners asking them to clean up if there is trash or junk in their yard.

"It's about taking each neighbor individually and looking at it during one portion of the year and saying, 'Let's make sure this neighborhood looks nice, and people are taking care of their properties,'" Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch explained.

The city just bought new software as a way to track the campaign's progress.

"We can really have a visual representation of what this cleanup effort looks like, of the inspections going on and if the properties are, in fact, being cleaned up."

Six months into the initiative, Sherman is seeing great results

"About 80 percent of people -- when they get that notice in the mail saying, 'Please clean up your front yard' -- about 80 percent of people do it, no questions asked," Strauch said. "That's really good to see, especially in some of the areas on the east side of town that are more blighted than others."

The campaign will cover all neighborhoods in Sherman by the end of October.