Ardmore schools bond issue gets $4 million boost

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
An artist's rendering of the proposed Performing Arts Center for Ardmore City Schools. (Ardmore City Schools) An artist's rendering of the proposed Performing Arts Center for Ardmore City Schools. (Ardmore City Schools)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore City Schools has a $44 million bond election coming up, and the district just got some good news about getting more bang for its buck.

After its November bond election failed by just 33 votes, administrators are hoping for a different result on April 3 when taxpayers can vote to fund a new performing arts center, a new gym for Jefferson Elementary and new school vehicles.

When it comes to the $37 million performing arts center, ACS is getting a $4 million lifeline from a local foundation.

"It was offered by the Westheimer Foundation,"  Superintendent Kim Holland explained. "We applied for it and received it, and it's going to help drop the overall cost of the bond. What it's done is allowed us not to go up on our millage rate; we'll still be at 25 cents."

That means there will be no tax increase for homeowners.

The grant will only take effect if the bond passes. But if it does, Holland said it means more upgrades to the arts facility.

"That will make it really special for performances and those sorts of things," he said. "It is the community that supports the arts, and it would give them a larger and nicer theater for bigger productions ... and it'll certainly be beneficial to our students."

Holland is hoping for a large voter turnout on Tuesday, April 3.

"We want the community to support us, and we want to support our community, so it's a two-way street," he said. "You can early vote starting this Thursday, the 28th."

